"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/18

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Tracy Smith looks at how the travel industry is set to take off once again. Plus: Norah O'Donnell interviews former President George W. Bush about his portrait paintings of immigrants; Anthony Mason talks with country music duo Brothers Osborne; Holly Williams discusses the Oscar-nominated film "Promising Young Woman" with its star, Carey Mulligan; Rita Braver finds out what travel photographer Ami Vitale and lifestyle photographer Gray Malin have been shooting while sticking close to home during the pandemic; Conor Knighton chats with TV travel host Rick Steves; David Pogue conducts an interview with astronauts aboard the International Space Station; Kelefa Sanneh meets the founder of the first music school on Easter Island; and Seth Doane visits a seventh-generation family of lemon farmers on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
