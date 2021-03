Cut off from the rest of America, a small town endures lockdown Point Roberts, Wash., on a peninsula jutting out from Canada beneath the 49th parallel, is a tiny piece of America separate from the U.S. mainland. Its isolation helped protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, but restrictions at the border have effectively trapped residents there – and kept visitors out. Correspondent Lee Cowan journeys to the isolated town suffering from the economic ripple effects of the pandemic.