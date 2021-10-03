Live

Kelefa Sanneh on the power of punk music

New Yorker writer and "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh, author of "Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres," talks about a mixtape that changed his life at age 14, and how a Ramones concert evoked the thrill of punk music.
