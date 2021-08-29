David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash on "Déjà vu" Half a century ago, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released one of the greatest albums of the rock era, "Déjà vu." The record would sell eight million copies, but the band, and the friendships, did not endure. "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason talks with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash about their shared history and the timeless music they produced, as "Déjà vu" gets a delayed 50th-anniversary expanded release. (This story was originally broadcast on May 23, 2021.)