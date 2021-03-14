Lady Bird Johnson, first lady and diarist In her new book, "Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight," author Julia Sweig uncovers the first lady's surprisingly powerful role in her husband President Lyndon B. Johnson's life and political career. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Sweig, and also with one of Lady Bird's daughters, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, and granddaughters, Lucinda Robb, about the woman who was the consummate political insider, an environmentalist, and an audio diarist who documented every moment of LBJ's presidency – recording history as she was helping make it.