History behind the lost Columbian Harmony Cemetery For about 100 years starting in the late 1850s, the Columbian Harmony Cemetery in Washington, D.C. was the resting place for 37,000 Black residents. When that cemetery was sold 60 years ago, the headstones were all sold or given away as scrap. Chip Reid spoke to Virginia State Senator Richard Stuart and his wife Lisa, who vowed to help restore the dignity of the cemetery's residents after 55 of those headstones – and potentially thousands more – ended up in the water near their new farm on the Potomac River.