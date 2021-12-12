"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/12 Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Cowan talks with Kerry and Chris Kennedy about the proposed parole of the man who killed their father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Also: Rita Braver travels with first lady Dr. Jill Biden; Tony Dokoupil talks with Maggie Gyllenhaal about her first film as a director, "The Lost Daughter"; Mo Rocca interviews writer Fran Lebowitz; David Pogue examines the new James Webb Space Telescope; John Dickerson profiles New York Congressman Ritchie Torres; and Nancy Giles finds out what happens to letters mailed to Santa Claus, Indiana.