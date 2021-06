Stephen Colbert on being back on stage On June 14, Stephen Colbert, host of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," returned to the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater to face a live audience, something he had not done in 460 days due to COVID restrictions. CBS News' John Dickerson attended that return taping, and talked with Colbert about what it means to perform comedy with (or without) a live audience. He also spoke with Evie Colbert, who during the pandemic became her husband's live audience of one.