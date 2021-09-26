Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/26

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer looks at the pain of family estrangements, and the difficulty of repairing broken family bonds. Plus: David Pogue looks at the road to Broadway of a musical about Princess Diana; Maurice DuBois talks with Adrienne Warren about her Tony-nominated performance as Tina Turner; Serena Altschul visits a MoMA exhibit about cars and art; Lee Cowan sits down with "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey; Mola Lenghi interviews former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, one of the few female leaders of a Fortune 500 company; and Seth Doane takes in the pageantry of a medieval jousting competition in the Italian village of Arezzo.
