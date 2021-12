"Don't Look Up," an apocalyptic comedy Can you play an existential crisis for laughs? Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stars Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio, and with writer-director Adam McKay (an Oscar-winner for "The Big Short"), about "Don't Look Up," a satire about Earth's impending collision with a comet that offers a comical analogy to climate change – and mankind's reluctance to deal with it.