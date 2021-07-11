Live

In full uniform

Joe Hall served as a Navy Petty Officer First Class during World War II. Now 97, he was looking for a proper Navy uniform in which to be buried, and found a Dunedin, Florida seamstress who happily enlisted in the project. Steve Hartman reports.
