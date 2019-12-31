Iran's military displaying "heightened state of readiness," official says
It's not yet clear if there are any casualties.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tells CBS News that "unlike Trump" his country will only respond with action "against legitimate targets."
Members of Iran's parliament passed an urgent bill declaring the U.S. military and the Pentagon as terrorist organizations.
"No one wants war," Biden said in New York, adding that it would take hard work to make sure we don't end up there "by accident."
The president said he isn't pulling troops from Iraq, at least, not yet.
The Pentagon is sending more than 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East to protect against possible revenge attacks from Iran.
"Every target that's being reviewed, every effort that's being made will always be conducted inside the international laws of war," Pompeo said.
Inflamed tensions with Iran have renewed questions and concerns about the president's war powers as they relate to Congress.
Crude oil surged to a three-month high after Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for Gen. Qassem Soleimani's death.
Daughter of slain Iranian general directly threatens revenge on American troops as Trump warns of strikes inside Iran.
And Gen. Qassem Soleimani's daughter vowed revenge for the targeted killing by the U.S., in front of an enormous crowd in Tehran
Fellow Democrat Tim Kaine introduced a similar measure in the Senate.
The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike seems only to have increased the likelihood of attacks, as both Iran and the militias it supports vow revenge
A U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad early Friday, leading to threats of retaliation.
Iran vows "crushing revenge" and Iraq is furious after Trump orders "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel."
Esper said Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq could be planning more attacks following the assault this week on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
The violence has subsided, but with thousands more troops preparing to head to the region, many wonder what it means for U.S.-Iraqi relations.
An estimated 6,000 protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday morning, smashing a door and setting fire to a reception area.
"This is state-sponsored terror, this is Iranian terror that took place," Pompeo told CBS News in his first broadcast interview since the attack.
Trump warns Iran will be held responsible for "orchestrating an attack" on the embassy as thousands demand the Iraqi government kick out U.S. forces.
As Iran continues actions "inconsistent" with the nuclear agreement, Pentagon denies a report that 14,000 more U.S. troops could be sent to the region.
Federal judge ruled Washington Post's Jason Rezaian should receive the payout for his 544 days in an Iranian prison, but Tehran calls it a "strange" ruling
The Iranian regime has cut internet and phone lines, making figures impossible to confirm, but they call reports of mass casualties "disinformation"
Tehran Iran injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordo nuclear complex; it also kept an international inspector from entering a separate nuclear site
Official "adaptation plan" says global warming could lower energy costs and open new shipping routes across the Arctic.
Aboriginal officials said the camels, in search of water, are endangering the local population.
"It was fantastic to finally get to ski, especially as I'd given up trying to make it happen myself," Bob Trulocke said.
"Hopefully you guys can chip in too," Hemsworth said.
Authorities say rangers had arrested four men for poaching and were transporting them by boat when the four suspects overpowered the rangers and threw them into Lake Kariba.
U.S. Embassy urges anyone traveling to the city where the "pneumonia outbreak of unknown cause" is centered to avoid animals and sick people.
Insurers report the Australian bushfires have caused nearly half a billion U.S. dollars in damage and that estimate is expected to rise. Strong gusts and sweltering heat could intensify the fires later this week.
Advocates have decried the practice as intrusive, saying it could enable the Trump administration to create a massive database to surveil immigrants.
"It was fantastic to finally get to ski, especially as I'd given up trying to make it happen myself," Bob Trulocke said.
Millions are without power and some are afraid to go back to their homes.
Speaker company's suit echoes a growing number of antitrust complaints about Google's entering new markets.
The California congressman announced his resignation in December after pleading guilty to campaign finance crimes.
The White House Correspondents' Association said it was "disturbing" the Saudi government was more transparent than the White House about President Trump's meeting with Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister.
The city would decline to prosecute anti-gun laws, a preemptive response to gun control measures that it anticipates from Democrats who control the state government.
"Hopefully you guys can chip in too," Hemsworth said.
The series aims to highlight how students confront hurdles they face at college.
Meet Sajak's 25-year-old daughter, Maggie.
The first big awards show of the season is in the books after the Golden Globes were handed out in Los Angeles. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier was at the show and has the highlights and upsets.
One leading "intimacy coordinator" says the Harvey Weinstein scandal "shone a light which could not be ignored on something that had been for years."
The social media giant said it would ban "deepfake" videos made using artificial intelligence, as long as they're not satire and might mislead "an average person."
More than 4,500 companies, including startups and industry powerhouses, will showcase their new products.
The launch boosts the number of Starlink internet relay satellites to 180 as SpaceX builds a vast constellation.
Uber said it hopes to run flight demonstrations in 2020 and to make Elevate commercially available to riders as early as 2023.
Coal's decline led to a reduction in harmful greenhouse gas emissions last year, according to a new report.
Discount carrier is second airline to vow to offset its carbon emissions, as popular movement against flying grows.
In order to help stabilize our planet's life support systems, the National Geographic photographer says we must step up and work to solve environmental problems within our communities
Both men are 79 years old and revealed they were diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year.
U.S. Embassy urges anyone traveling to the city where the "pneumonia outbreak of unknown cause" is centered to avoid animals and sick people.
From bags of potato chips to pints of ice cream, certain foods must show calorie count for consuming all "servings."
These are the most common causes of death in the U.S., according to the CDC.
One hospital in Indianapolis created flu checkpoints to keep young patients safe.
Revenge comes at a cost for California businessman who publicly reprimanded unhappy clients about paying bills late.
In an about face, aircraft manufacturer now recommends additional training for pilots of the troubled plane.
An overwhelming number of members of the Senate Finance Committee voted to approve the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
A Connecticut man has been charged with killing his estranged wife, a mother of five who's been missing for months. Fotis Dulos has long been the prime suspect in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. CBS News' Hillary Lane reports.
The disgraced media mogul is facing four new sex crime charges in Los Angeles as jury selection gets underway in his New York trial.
State police took Fotis Dulos from his Farmington home Tuesday.
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing new criminal charges in Los Angeles, as jury selection gets underway today for his trial in New York. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan joined CBSN from outside the New York courthouse with the latest developments.
The announcement comes the same day Weinstein's criminal trial kicked off in New York City.
SpaceX launched its third batch of 60 internet relay satellites Monday night. It now has more satellites in orbit than any other company. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have details.
SpaceX and Boeing are teaming up with NASA to send astronauts to space. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN to discuss how 2020 will be a significant year in space exploration.
Christina Koch passes Peggy Whitson's 288-day mark on Saturday to set a new record for longest single space flight by a female astronaut.
The annular solar eclipse will be a Christmas spectacular.
Millions of acres have already burned.
Liz Taylor, David Bowie, Prince, Elvis — here's who continues to make a mint, even from beyond the grave.
An annular solar eclipse created a "ring of fire" visible from several continents the day after Christmas 2019.
Photographers for The Associated Press captured moments of hope and heartbreak around the world.
Matthew Dallek, a political historian and professor at George Washington University, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss his Washington Post op-ed that looks at the evolution of conspiracy theories in American politics and how recently the Republican Party helped them become more mainstream.
According to a leaked archive of secret Iranian spy cables obtained by The Intercept, Iranian intelligence officials in Iraq privately expressed concerns about General Soleimani's brutal tactics during the fight against ISIS. Murtaza Hussain, a writer for The Intercept, joined CBSN to discuss his reporting on how Soleimani became so powerful.
Joe Biden and other Democratic presidential candidates are speaking out about the rising tensions with Iran and condemning President Trump's handling of the situation. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Politico national correspondent Natasha Korecki joined CBSN with the latest on the 2020 race.
A Tennessee state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would bar transgender student-athletes from playing on sports teams that don't match their birth gender. WTVF's Kelsey Gibbs reports.