Building Easter Island's first music school Mahani Teave, who grew up on Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island), was introduced to the piano as a child when the first such instrument arrived on the island. She's studied classical piano in Chile, Cleveland and Berlin, and since returning to Rapa Nui she built the island's first music school. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talked with Teave about preserving native traditions and fostering music education on a tiny spot in the Pacific.