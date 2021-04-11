Some members of Sackler family under fire over ties to opioids The Sackler family, one of the wealthiest in America, has long been known as a patron of the arts, but only recently did their connections to Purdue Pharma become widely known. The company, which some blame for helping spark the opioid crisis, is privately owned by some members of the family. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on the Sacklers, whose name has become a controversial flashpoint in the opioid epidemic, and talks with New Yorker staff writer Patrick Radden Keefe, author of "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty."