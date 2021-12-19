Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/19

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Nancy Giles explores a Maine prison program for inmates to create art. Plus: Holly Williams profiles actress Penélope Cruz; Rita Braver sits down with retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins; Kelefa Sanneh meets stars of contemporary Christian music, while David Pogue looks back at a Vince Guaraldi holiday classic, from "A Charlie Brown Christmas"; Dr. Jonathan LaPook offers advice for safer get-togethers over the holidays; Luke Burbank goes inside the See's Candies factory; and Josh Groban and the Young People's Chorus of New York City perform timeless music for the holidays.
