Indra Nooyi on women's place in business Work and life is not a balancing act, it's a juggling act, says Indra Nooyi. For 12 years she was the CEO of PepsiCo – one of the few female leaders of a Fortune 500 company. Nooyi talks with correspondent Mola Lenghi about her memoir, "My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future," and about her mission of gender equity, which she insists is just good business.