Christo's wrapped Arc de Triomphe When the artist known as Christo – famous for monumental projects that involved wrapping landmarks and landscapes in brilliant fabric – died in 2020, many doubted there would still be more of his spectacles to experience. But last week, the artist's nephews and studio manager teamed up to realize a long-planned dream of Christo and his late wife, Jeanne-Claude: the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, wrapped in colors emulating the French flag. Correspondent John Blackstone reports on what may be just the first of the couple's projects to be realized posthumously.