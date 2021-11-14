"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/14 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Martin looks at a promising trial using a psychedelic drug to treat PTSD. Also: Ted Koppel talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci; Kelefa Sanneh interviews Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry about her first film as a director, "Bruised"; Rita Braver profiles actor Andrew Garfield; Lilia Luciano climbs a mountain with Jimmy Chin; Seth Doane examines Portugal's success at vaccinating its people; and Lee Cowan learns the special hold a rotary telephone attached to a tree in a Washington State park has for those grieving the loss of loved ones.