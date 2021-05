A new airport art installation takes off Sarah Sze has created public art for display in New York City before, but never of this magnitude: a 50-foot-tall, five-ton constellation of images of the city she loves, in the newly-revamped Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Sze about her airborne sculpture, titled "Shorter Than the Day," that serves as a welcome for visitors to the Big Apple.