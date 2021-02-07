Robin Wright on directing "Land," a film about human kindness After six years of shooting "House of Cards," actress Robin Wright undertook her first feature film as a director about as far from a soundstage as one could get – in the remote Rocky Mountains, playing a woman who runs from a personal tragedy, only to face solitude and danger in an isolated cabin. Wright talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about "Land"; her portrayals of strong, independent women; and her work to aid women brutalized by sexual violence.