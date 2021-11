Benedict Cumberbatch on "The Power of the Dog" A son of working actors, Benedict Cumberbatch rocketed to worldwide fame in the BBC series "Sherlock," and to the heights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor is being praised for his performance as a bullying cowboy in Jane Campion's psychological drama, "The Power of the Dog." Cumberbatch talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about filming a period western, family, and gratitude for a stellar career.