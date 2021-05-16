Passage: Remembering Norman Lloyd

It happened this past week . . . the loss of three creative people in very different fields.

Actor Norman Lloyd. CBS News

Actor Norman Lloyd died Tuesday in Los Angeles.

He first won notice with the Mercury Theater under Orson Welles in the 1930s.

In 1942 he played a Nazi spy in the Hitchcock thriller "Saboteur" ... memorably dangling from the Statue of Liberty's torch:

Norman Lloyd and Robert Cummings fighting on top of the Statue of Liberty in a scene from the 1942 spy thriller, "Saboteur." Getty Images

He went on to many other roles, from the 1980s hospital series "St. Elsewhere," to the 2015 film "Trainwreck," opposite Amy Schumer.

Long known as the oldest-working actor in Hollywood, Norman Lloyd was an astonishing 106 years of age.

"Sunday Morning" also notes the loss of architect Helmut Jahn, who died a week ago Saturday in a bicycle accident outside Chicago.

Architect Helmut Jahn tours a construction site in Berlin in this July 15, 1998 file photo. Jockel Finck/AP

He designed many of that city's most notable buildings … and some of its most controversial.

His State of Illinois Center provoked sharp debate when it opened in 1985. He designed buildings in other cities, too, including New York and Philadelphia.

Helmut Jahn was 81.

Spencer Silver, the inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M's best-known products, the Post-it Note. Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue. 3M via AP

And Spencer Silver died a week ago Saturday at his home in Minnesota.

A long-time chemist at 3M, he discovered a unique adhesive used in what was originally called the Press n' Peel memo pad.

Not that successful at first, the pad was renamed the Post-It Note in 1980 ... and the new name stuck.

Spencer Silver was 80.



