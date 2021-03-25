Recipe: Matzo Balls from 2nd Ave. Deli

A Jewish tradition, from the kitchens of a New York City landmark, 2nd Ave. Deli.

Matzo Balls

Yield: 12 to 14

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon salt

4 large eggs

1/3 cup schmaltz

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 1/3 cup matzo meal

Instructions:

1. Fill a large, wide stockpot three-quarters full of water, add tablespoon of salt, and bring to a rapid boil.

2. While water is boiling, crack eggs into a large bowl and beat thoroughly. Beat in schmaltz, 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper, and baking powder. Slowly fold in matzo meal, mixing vigorously until completely blended. Refrigerate mixture for 30 minutes.

3. Wet hands, and folding the mixture in your palms, shape perfect balls about 1 1/4 inches in diameter (they will double in size when cooked). Gently place the matzo balls in the boiling water, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 25 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and place one or two in each bowl of soup. Serve immediately.



