"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/9

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan meets with parents who have lost children to hazing rituals. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with Allison Janney, star of the hit sitcom "Mom," which is ending its eight-year run this week; Erin Moriarty sits down with voting rights advocate and novelist Stacey Abrams; Jim Axelrod interviews actor-director Andrew McCarthy about his "Brat Pack" memoir; David Pogue goes inside the creation of emoji; Faith Salie steps into a history of tap dancing; and filmmaker Josh Seftel visits with his mom, via Zoom, for Mother's Day.
