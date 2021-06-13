Interracial marriages more common, but still face barriers Many things have changed in the 54 years since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in Loving v. Virginia, that laws banning interracial marriage are unconstitutional. Today, at least 19% of new marriages in America involve spouses from different ethnic or racial groups. But that doesn't mean that the difficulties they face have disappeared. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with couples whose relationships and children still draw uncomfortable conversations about racism within families across every social and economic level, and about how their love ultimately conquers all.