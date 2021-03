Tammy Duckworth on a "more perfect union" The daughter of an American service member and a Thai mother, Tammy Duckworth discovered her love of flying as a U.S. Army National Guard helicopter pilot. Duckworth talked with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes about her new memoir, "Every Day Is a Gift,” which tells of her life's missions – from being wounded in Iraq to becoming a U.S. Senator and mother – and never losing the passion of a patriot.