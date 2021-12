Maggie Gyllenhaal on directing "The Lost Daughter" Oscar-nominated actress (and movie buff) Maggie Gyllenhaal is now at the helm, as director of her first feature, a psychological thriller called "The Lost Daughter," that is already winning awards. She talked with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about a story that tells both uncomfortable and liberating truths regarding motherhood, and of embarking on a whole new career.