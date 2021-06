A triathlete's mentor It did not appear that competing in a triathlon was in the cards for 14-year-old Caleb Prewitt, of Jacksonville, Florida, who has Down Syndrome – until he met 21-year-old triathlete Chris Nikic, the first person with Down Syndrome to ever complete the grueling 140-mile Ironman competition. What Nikic did next was even more herculean: taking the young fan under his wing and planting a dream. Steve Hartman reports.