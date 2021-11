"The Humans," one family's Thanksgiving dramatics The new movie "The Humans," adapted from the Tony Award-winning play, is a story familiar to any family that has gathered together for a bumpy holiday celebration. Correspondent Tracy Smith gathered together the film's stars – Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, and Amy Schumer (also the star of a Food Network show) – to find out what they are most grateful for.