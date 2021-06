"In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos The actor and singer who was featured in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hit, "Hamilton," now stars in the film version of Miranda's first Tony Award-winning musical, "In the Heights." Anthony Ramos talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about life in Brooklyn before "Hamilton," Latino representation in musical theater, and the joys and distractions of filming in New York's Washington Heights.