What makes Norman Lear, at 98, still tick? In January 1971 "All in the Family" premiered on CBS. Fifty years later, the co-creator of that classic situation comedy, Norman Lear, explains the importance of laughter in keeping him going strong at the age of 98. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook (Lear's son-in-law) recently spent time with Lear, making a home movie like no other, in which the legendary producer reveals what makes him tick.