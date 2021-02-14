Live

Watch CBSN Live

Suleika Jaouad's journey "Between Two Kingdoms"

Given a one-in-three chance of survival, Suleika Jaouad overcame leukemia in her 20s, documenting her nearly-four-year endurance of chemotherapy and her desire to live a normal life in a New York Times column, "Life, Interrupted." She followed with a 15,000-mile road trip to meet 22 of the many strangers who had written to her with stories of their own, a journey which became her new book, "Between Two Kingdoms." Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Jaouad, and with her partner, musician Jon Batiste, about life after cancer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue