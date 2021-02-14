Suleika Jaouad's journey "Between Two Kingdoms" Given a one-in-three chance of survival, Suleika Jaouad overcame leukemia in her 20s, documenting her nearly-four-year endurance of chemotherapy and her desire to live a normal life in a New York Times column, "Life, Interrupted." She followed with a 15,000-mile road trip to meet 22 of the many strangers who had written to her with stories of their own, a journey which became her new book, "Between Two Kingdoms." Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Jaouad, and with her partner, musician Jon Batiste, about life after cancer.