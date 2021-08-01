Live

MTV turns 40 years old

Correspondent (and former MTV host) Serena Altschul discusses the birth in 1981 of the cable channel devoted to music videos, that became a broadcast pioneer of pop culture, news and reality TV. This is no longer your grandmother's MTV!
