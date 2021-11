From 2002: A Stephen Sondheim retrospective Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim died on Friday, Nov. 26, at the age of 91. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired July 14, 2002, correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Sondheim, and with actors Lynn Redgrave, Christine Baranski and Brian Stokes Mitchell, about the Kennedy Center's "Sondheim Celebration," a retrospective of seven of his musicals, presented side-by-side.