“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 2/28 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Serena Altschul talks with experts about the dangers of avalanches. Plus: Lee Cowan looks at the enduring popularity of the late TV painting instructor Bob Ross; Mo Rocca interviews actor LeVar Burton; Nancy Giles harmonizes with Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., founding members of The 5th Dimension; Tracy Smith talks with actress Ellen Pompeo about the future of “Grey’s Anatomy”; Erin Moriarty investigates allegations of sexual harassment by former female employees of McDonald’s and its franchisees; and Jim Gaffigan ponders the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus lockdown.