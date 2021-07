Faith Ringgold's art of fearlessness and joy Ninety-year-old artist Faith Ringgold is best-known for her story quilts – a patchwork of lush, colorful and daring images with a story written right onto the fabric. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Ringgold, who for decades refused to bow to convention during her career, as she stitched a vibrant tapestry of art, history and social commentary, currently featured in an exhibition at the Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland.