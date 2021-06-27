"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/27 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Luke Burbank examines the difficulties facing farmers in finding farm workers. Plus: John Dickerson visits with Stephen Colbert on the night the "Late Show" host returned to performing in front of a full audience; Hua Hsu talks with Roots band leader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, director of the new music documentary, "Summer of Soul"; Mo Rocca interviews conservative legal star Ted Olson; Holly Williams looks into the schisms within Britain's royal family; and Lee Cowan finds out what was involved in moving a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house from Minnesota to Pennsylvania.