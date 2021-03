An adoption tale: Uncovering a lifelong secret In the post-war years, social mores forced more than three million unwed mothers into what has been characterized as an adoption industry. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with two families who, late in life, discovered their shared connection owing to a young woman having been coerced into giving up her baby; and with Gabrielle Glaser, author of "American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption."