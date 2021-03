Sunday Profile: Leslie Odom Jr. A Tony Award-winner for the musical "Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr. has now earned two Academy Award nominations for the drama "One Night in Miami," in which he plays famed singer Sam Cooke. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Odom about his remarkable career, from his teenage debut in Broadway's "Rent," to the possibilities that have opened up since his role as Aaron Burr in the groundbreaking "Hamilton."