Cryonics: Chilling into the future In an Arizona laboratory, the bodies of nearly 200 people, and 90 pets, are being stored in liquid nitrogen, to be kept frozen until scientists in the future can possibly revive them. Correspondent Luke Burbank visits the Alcor Corporation, where some very patient patients are being held for an uncertain future, and talks with a neuroethicist about the lethal and moral propriety of cryonics.