Eddie Gallagher and the changing story of a death in Iraq Three years ago members of Alpha Platoon did the unthinkable: they broke the "code of silence" and accused their Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher, a man they once revered, of war crimes in Iraq. Gallagher would be acquitted of killing a young ISIS prisoner, but the controversy over what happened in Mosul has not ended. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.