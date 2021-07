The private Anthony Bourdain Three years ago, the globetrotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain died by suicide at age 61. Inexplicable to many, his death touched millions who knew him as an inspiring television presence. Now, a new documentary, "Roadrunner," explores the complexity of the man who seemed to have the world as his oyster. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with filmmaker Morgan Neville, and with colleagues who discuss the extraordinary trajectory of Bourdain's life.