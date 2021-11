T-Pain: Grammy-winner, bartender The Grammy-winning performer, whose hits include "Bartender" and "Blame It (On The Alcohol)," now has a book of cocktail recipes: "Can I Mix You a Drink? 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career." "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh sits down with T-Pain, who mixes up a "5 O'Clock" (what he calls "a grown-up milkshake") and talks about his inspirations for libations.