Meet Stella, the dog that "talks"

Speech-language pathologist Christina Hunger, who helps toddlers behind in their language development by teaching them to use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) devices to express themselves non-verbally, decided to teach her puppy, a Catahoula and Australian Shepherd mix, to use the device. And the results have been astonishing. Correspondent Nancy Giles reports the fascinating story of Stella, a dog with a lot to say, and is the subject of Hunger’s new book, “How Stella Learned to Talk.”
