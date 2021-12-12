Live

The outspoken Fran Lebowitz

Most writers write; Fran Lebowitz talks. The opinionated essayist and raconteur sits down with correspondent Mo Rocca to discuss the reaction of her parents to her outspoken manner; why she still smokes; and her thoughts on gay marriage.
