"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/18

Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Ben Tracy examines how the American West is suffering from a catastrophic megadrought. Plus: Erin Moriarty explores why two men wrongfully-imprisoned for decades in Missouri are not being allowed to go free; Seth Doane talks with actor Matt Damon about his new film, "Stillwater"; Mo Rocca sits down with 93-year-old jazz singer Marilyn Maye; Conor Knighton explores UNESCO's World Heritage Sites; filmmaker Josh Seftel's mom prepares for an in-person reunion after a year of quarantine; and Lee Cowan visits a spectacular light show put on by synchronous fireflies.
