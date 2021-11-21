Special delivery: Goldbelly's nationwide restaurant service Restaurants that struggled during the pandemic found a lifeline in the food delivery service Goldbelly, which ships regional cuisine nationally. Correspondent Serena Altschul talked with Goldbelly founder and CEO Joe Ariel about the logistics of delivering orders to customers across the country; and with the owners of restaurants, like the Chicago-area Bartolini's, about how Goldbelly's team helped cook up a way to ship their signature pizzas and meatballs.