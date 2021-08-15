"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/15 Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Conor Knighton visits women who staff fire lookout towers in Klamath National Forest in California. Plus: Lee Cowan talks with students about the intense pressures they feel to succeed academically; Ben Mankiewicz interviews Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, star of the new film "CODA"; Kelefa Sanneh talks with music producer Clive Davis about next weekend's "Homecoming Concert" in New York City's Central Park; Chip Reid visits a unique, interactive museum in Washington, D.C., devoted to language; David Pogue meets a chorus of seniors who perform rock songs; and "Sunday Morning" debuts a new musical film celebrating New York City, called "New York State of Mind."