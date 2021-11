The secret behind bodega coffee Khalid Sharafi and Omar Haimed's Brooklyn bodega will sell you a cup of Colombian coffee, for $1.50. But in the back, they brew for themselves what they call the world's best coffee, from Yemen. Correspondent Jim Axelrod learns why Yemeni beans have such a passionate following – and, from coffee merchant Ibrahim Alhasbani, of Qahwah House, why they have such a huge price tag.