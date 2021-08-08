Collecting the words of Jim Morrison When the lead singer of The Doors, Jim Morrison, died in 1971 at age 27, he left behind boxes filled with poetry, journals, and handwritten lyrics of what would become some of the era's most memorable songs. His sister, Anne Morrison Chewning, has now compiled material from his archive into a new book, "The Collected Works of Jim Morrison." Correspondent John Blackstone talked with Chewning, and with the two surviving members of The Doors – drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger – about Morrison's impact as a writer and performer.